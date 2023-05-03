BANGOR -- Saddle up for an exciting summer, because harness racing is back at the Bangor Raceway.
This year, the business is celebrating 140 years of hosting the time-honored tradition.
One employee says he's been there for nearly half that time.
Ralph Canney, this year's presiding judge for the races, has held many roles at the track over the years -- he started out grooming and training the horses in 1961 and worked his way up.
Looking back on a lifetime in the business, Canney says the raceway's legacy will be the people who work there.
"A feeling of belonging, a feeling of importance, a place to grow -- memories, all of that," said Canney. "It's just a very exciting time in my life. 60 years of harness racing, couldn't ask for any more."
For the first time since 2019, simulcast wagering for the Kentucky Derby will be available at the raceway -- starting this weekend.
Some are hoping this will encourage more people to come out and experience a place that has seen many memorable moments over the years.
"There's been many, many, historic events here, we've had Teddy Roosevelt at the grandstands," said Michael Hopkins, manager of racing operations at the Hollywood Casino Hotel and Raceway. "They've had hot air balloons, concerts out on the infield. It's a great place -- Bass Park is a great place, a historic part of Bangor."
Harness racing driver Heath Campbell has been coming to the raceway since 1993. With more than 5,500 lifetime wins under his belt and a team of 27 horses that he trains, Campbell spoke about what he's seen in his time at the Bangor landmark -- and what keeps him coming back.
"It's just in my blood, I don't know anything else," said Campbell. "There's been a lot of changes since I've been here -- all good -- the casino came in and helped us a lot. We got new barns, a new paddock. The track's always good. It's been nice."
The raceway will hold live races bi-weekly on Wednesdays and Sundays.
Admission to the grandstand is free, but race programs are sold for two dollars each.