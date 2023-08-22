BANGOR -- Recent funding will help to keep a Bangor pool afloat.
The Friends of Dakin Pool will receive $45,000 in pandemic relief funds from the Penobscot County Commissioners.
The grant will go towards the non-profit's "Jump In!" campaign to make improvements to the pool -- which the community may be able to enjoy as early as next summer.
"Look forward to a new slide, and we're also working with the city to resurface the pool deck -- which is pretty old, cracked, and in need of repair -- we're supporting lifeguards," said Jennifer Eastman, director of Friends of Dakin Pool. "It'll be a new and improved Dakin Pool."
The money brings the Friends of Dakin Pool halfway to their fundraising goal of $160,000.
The group originally formed nearly 20 years ago, but has ramped up efforts due to recent struggles.
"During Covid, of course, the pool came on hard times and was not able to open fully," said Eastman. "And so the 'friends' were revived."
The group hopes to address concerns about the pool.
"There was concern about the pool getting attention," said Michael Robinson, president of Dakin Pool. "We decided it was time to step back in and revisit the issue."
Penobscot County Commissioner Peter Baldacci says the pool provides an important service for the city.
"It serves the neighborhood, it serves the communities that maybe can't afford country clubs and private swimming pools. This is a project that will benefit so many families," said Baldacci.
Some say the pool is a staple of Bangor.
"The Dakin Pool has been around since the '50s and '60s -- it's been here a long time," said Robinson.
The pool has a personal connection for some.
"I went there 50 or 60 years ago. This is where we got our swim lessons, so it means a lot," said Baldacci.
The pool will close for the season at the end of the week but will continue to fundraise through their GoFundMe efforts.
Visit the Friends of Dakin Pool Facebook page to learn more.