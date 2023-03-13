BANGOR -- Former and current police officers gathered inside Bangor police station's lobby to commemorate the Bangor Police Relief Association being around for 100 years.
"This was a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the Bangor police department and the Bangor Police Relief Association for the work they do," said Shenna Bellows, Maine's Secretary of State.
Keynote speakers included Bellows and retired Deputy Police Chief and Association Board Member Robert Welch.
The Bangor Police Relief Association was established after the Bangor police department was created in 1889. Its mission is to provide support for families of current and former police officers. A true testament to their fraternity.
Keith Larby, a current patrol officer of Bangor Police and Vice President of the Bangor Police Relief Organization, says the award speaks volumes to how officers care about one another.
It kind of bridges that gap between retired officers and our current officers. It's very interesting to hear their perspective on what things were like doing police work in the late 1960's, 70's, 80's and they listened to my perspective on the types of things we deal with now," said Larby.
Chip Hodges, a former Bangor policeman of 32 years, says he's thankful to be part of such a tight-knit group.
It's a real honor to just be part of this whole organization, and it becomes a big family. You got your own family, and then you got your police family. It was an enlightening experience and a career I enjoyed," said Hodges.