BANGOR -- A shot was fired by Bangor police Sunday morning following a domestic disturbance investigation.
According to a press release sent out by Bangor Police Department, officers were called to 438 Finson road shortly after 3 am Sunday morning.
Upon arrival, officers engaged with a man who was, according to reports, wielding a knife.
One of the responding officers fired their service weapon.
The man wielding the knife was taken to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries that were unrelated to the officer's use of force.
The officer who fired the shot has been placed on administrative leave.
The office of the attorney general is conducting an investigation of the incident.