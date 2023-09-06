Bangor Police Department hosting Citizens Police Academy

BANGOR -- The Bangor Police Department will be holding a Citizens Police Academy this fall.
This will be a nine-week program starting Oct. 3 running on Tuesday nights at Bangor Police Department from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
There will be classes on interrogation, evidence and the bomb team. There will even be a demonstration put on by the Departments K9's!
Participants will also have the opportunity about what it's like to work in the Police Department, learning about the hiring process and different departments.
"It's a great opportunity to open up to the public and really share what it is we do every single day so they can learn about us as we're learning about them on the road," said Elizabeth Ashe, Bangor Police Department Community Resource Officer.
Anyone interested in participating can fill out an application on the City of Bangor's website or contact Officer Ashe at 947-73884 extension 5753.