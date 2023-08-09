BANGOR -- The Bangor Police Department teamed up with the Bangor Area Recovery Network and Penobscot County Overdose Response Team on Wednesday to offer drug safety resources to the community.
They spent the afternoon outside of the Beth Pancoe Aquatic Center in Bangor, handing out resources like narcan and drug lock boxes.
Their focus was educating families on drug safety and providing ways to keep themselves and their children safe at home.
"Mostly for parents on how to keep medications safe at home although we also have information about our core duties which is to support people who have overdosed or are at risk to overdose and try to help them with services," said Coordinator of Penobscot County Overdose Response Team, Sarah Yasner.
Community Resource Officer with Bangor PD Elizabeth Ashe says its great to have the chance to educate people on what they see too often in their line of work.
"Not only are events like this great for engaging the community and sharing information, its another opportunity for us to engage with our community partners as we're all working together to combat the effects of drugs in our community," said Ashe.
Representatives from the Together Place Recovery Center also spent several hours talking with families at the pool.
Families also got to swim for free today courtesy of the Bangor Police Department.
They hope public events like this will help spread awareness and combat the growing overdose rates across the state