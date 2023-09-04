BANGOR -- Many people have Labor Day traditions, and Bangor is no different.
Runners endured the heat Monday in completing the city's annual Labor Day Race.
"It's such a wonderful race. People come out and it's Labor Day weekend, it's a long weekend. We have more racers and it's a great day to be out," said Debbie Gendreau, organizer of the Labor Day Road Race.
Officials say more than 100 racers of all ages ran the race today, starting at Geaghan's before ending at the Bangor Parks and Recreation building.
Robin Emery is a big reason for the increase in racers. Besides having a trophy named after herself for the top female finisher, she helped inspire women to take part in the race when she was the first to do so back in 1972.
"One of the best things is that most of the field is women. In the old days, there were three of us. It's just good to be recognized to be the first and encourage other women to come in and kids. It's great," said Emery.
Some runners we spoke to say this year's course was a bit challenging, but it's support from the community that helps them cross the finish line.
"It's why you do it. The adrenaline of having an event like this, which is the reason why I run races," said Mary Hartt, an experienced Labor Day Road Race runner.
"It's so much encouragement just to pick it up a little bit and gun it for the last quarter mile or so," said Brian Jansen, a first-time Labor Day Road Race runner.
Orono native Erik McCarthy was this year's top finisher. Monday's win now makes it his tenth overall victory and nine years in a row.
He says winning awards is nice, but says he keeps coming back for more of a personal reason.
"It's an honor to win awards like the Ralph K. Thomas award. He's a hero of mine and I admire people like that who show a lot of Maine road racing character," said McCarthy.