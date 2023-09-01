BANGOR -- A Bangor fire deemed intentionally-set by the state Fire Marshal's office Thursday has left some asking questions about the city's vacant properties.
During the fire, two people were safely escorted from the building by the Bangor Police Department.
A member of the Bangor community -- who wishes to remain anonymous -- said they believe the building was one of the city's vacant properties and that the people inside were squatters.
City officials were unable to confirm whether or not the building was vacant or if the people inside had a right to be there -- but Bangor's Director of Code Enforcement Jeff Wallace says that the city is looking into it.
"Still not sure yet whether there was an arrangement for them to be there or if it was a squatting situation," said Wallace. "I'll be happy when there are zero buildings on our vacant and placarded list -- we're taking some active steps."
The Elm Street fire comes two years after a fire at a vacant property in Bangor left three people dead.
There are currently 67 vacant properties in Bangor, down from 208 in 2020.
To address the remaining buildings, the city council voted in May to raise Bangor's vacant property fee.
To share concerns about a vacant property, contact Bangor's code enforcement office.