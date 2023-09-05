BANGOR -- The lack of public restrooms open 24/7 in Bangor leaves many members of the homeless population with limited options. However one of the most popular public restrooms is being heavily misused.
"We did try porta potties for a while to make those accessible but there were some significant behavior issues that contributed to them having to be removed," said Bangor City Manager Debbie Laurie.
The city manager says it became too difficult to maintain the portable restrooms.
This led to the council implementing a park ranger program.
"It is one full time person and two part time persons that will move throughout all of our public spaces to make sure the public spaces are in the space that they should be to greet our residents and visitors," said Laurie.
According to the city manager, the Bangor City Council is looking to implement more public restrooms in the Bangor area; however, the issue lies on whether or not they'll be open 24/7.
"We're not open 24/7 so that means that we're not the solution to public restrooms for all hours of the day," said Director of Bangor Public Library, Ben Treat.
The Bangor Public Library is a prime location for public restroom use, which has led to some serious challenges for the library.
"We've always tried to keep an eye on what's happening with the restrooms and we've had to make a number of changes," said Treat.
In this year alone police have issued 11 criminal trespass warnings to individuals misusing the public library restrooms for substance use.
According to Treat there have been several more incidents that have even led to overdoses.
"We definitely deal with that the way we've responded is by having our maintenance staff check the restrooms every 15 minutes and that's a huge effort," said Treat.
The library expects these incidents to increase into the colder months.
"We're still probably going to experience a lot of this as long as there is a long group of people that are unhoused and as long as there are limited number of places people can be in the winter," said Treat.
According to the city manager they are working closely with the library in regards to these concerns.
"The city actually awarded some ARPA funds to ensure that they had a social worker in place because we know a number of individuals who are struggling maybe need access to service," said Laurie.
Laurie says the city council does plan to address this issue later this month.