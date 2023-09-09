BANGOR -- Some Mainers spent their Saturday morning huddled together in a storage unit to help those in need.
Hope for Homeless volunteers gathered at Bangor's MaineSpace storage facility to assemble care packages filled with food and other items for the Bangor homeless community.
"I've grown up in Bangor my whole life, watching the homeless situation in our area just grow and get worse. I think everybody has been touched by the homeless situation. It's just nice to give back," said volunteer Laurel Sanborn.
The nonprofit group put together 1200 "blessing bags" to be sent out to encampments and those living on the streets.
"It's important that we have community involvement for the needs of the city," said volunteer Don McCann.
Organizers say they've seen the city's homeless population grow over the years, and the group has been working to help address the issue in a number of ways.
However, some are concerned that the need will only increase as the seasons change.
"We have elderly living in their cars. Last week, we outfitted nine homeless children for school -- living in tents and cars. Yesterday we had a five-year-old we clothed," said Ann Sweeney, co-founder of Hope for Homeless. "Her clothes were so rotted they couldn't be washed. We have a lot of people out there, this winter [will be] scary."
Organizers say the group needs help from the community to continue to give back.
"Our donations are low," said Sweeney. "The cost per bag has gone up so much. A couple of years ago, they were $2 a bag and they're almost $5 a bag now. What you see behind us is $5000 worth of food."
To donate and learn more, visit the Hope for Homeless Facebook page.