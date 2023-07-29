BANGOR -- A recently-closed Bangor movie theater has reopened under new ownership.
The long-time theater formally known as Movie Rocket welcomed back customers Saturday.
The new owners say the establishment will now be called Hollywood Cinemas, and that they have made improvements since the theater's sudden closure earlier this month.
"We actually worked on our digital signage. We got that up and going, the digital signage has been fixed," said Christopher Perkins, general manager at Hollywood Cinemas. "There were some repairs we needed to do. We're just slowly working at it and making sure that everyone's experience is much better."
The new owners say they will continue to make improvements to the theater.
For a full list of showtimes and ticket prices, visit the Hollywood Cinemas Facebook page.