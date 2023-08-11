BANGOR -- City councilors unanimously approved the allocation of $500,000 in pandemic relief funds to build new health clinics inside two of the city's grade schools.
Funding from the city will allow Penobscot Community Health Care to build clinics in the Doughty and Cohen Middle Schools.
This comes after the opening of a mental health clinic at Bangor High School in February last year.
They hope the health centers will allow them to provide better mental health services for students.
"Post-pandemic, we've seen a dramatic increase in demand for mental health services, but also it does support the way medical health or physical health can be impacted," said Donna Neste, Executive Division Director for Penobscot Community Heath Care.
According to Bangor Superintendent James Tager, 50 Bangor students sat on a mental health waitlist to receive care last year.
"We are hearing overwhelmingly from faculty, from teachers, from counselors in the school that students are really needing support, and that's increased since the pandemic," said Neste.
Bangor City Manager Debbie Laurie mentioned in Monday's meeting that the operational costs for these health clinics would not affect Bangor schools. The money would come from the revenue of the high school clinic.
Laurie hopes for the middle school clinics to be up and running by the fall of 2024.