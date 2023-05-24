BANGOR -- A Bangor man faces life in prison after pleading guilty to federal drug and firearm charges.
48 year-old Allen Henry pleaded guilty in U.S. District court in Bangor Tuesday to possessing controlled substances with the intent to distribute and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Court records show back in May of last year, Brewer police responded to a call and found Henry in a parked vehicle.
They found he had an active warrant and bail conditions that prohibited him from using or possessing alcohol or illegal drugs as well as a previous conviction that barred him possessing firearms.
Officers located more than 400 grams of fentanyl, approximately 30 grams of cocaine base and a firearm in his vehicle.
Henry faces a maximum term of life imprisonment.