BANGOR- A Bangor man is facing charges for allegedly hurting a child.
Bangor Police Detective Lt. Brent Beaulieu says a young child was taken to a local medical facility with significant injuries on May 5th.
Beaulieu says Bangor Police responded and found suspicious bruising and severe healing pattern burn injuries on the child's back.
It had been alleged the child was accidentally injured at his Bangor home.
According to Beaulieu, medical professionals indicated the child's injuries were not accidental and were inflicted by someone.
A warrant was issued for 26- year-old Gabriel Bocanegra of Bangor and Connecticut .
He was arrested Wednesday .
Bocanegra is being charged with aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon, aggravated assault on a child under 6 year old, domestic violence assault on a child under 6 and endangering the welfare of a child by violating a duty of care or protect.
The investigation is ongoing.