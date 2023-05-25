GABRIEL BOCANEGRA
Beaulieu, Brent

BANGOR- A Bangor man is facing charges for allegedly hurting a child.

Bangor Police Detective Lt. Brent Beaulieu says a young child was taken to a local medical facility with significant injuries on May 5th.

 Beaulieu says Bangor Police responded and found suspicious bruising and  severe healing pattern burn injuries on the child's back.

It had been alleged the child was accidentally injured at his Bangor home.

According to Beaulieu, medical professionals indicated the child's injuries were not accidental and were inflicted by someone.

A warrant was issued for 26- year-old Gabriel Bocanegra of Bangor and Connecticut .

He was arrested Wednesday .

Bocanegra is being charged with aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon, aggravated assault on a child under 6 year old, domestic violence assault on a child under 6 and endangering the welfare of a child by violating a duty of care or protect.

The investigation is ongoing.

Tags

News Director

Susan Farley, a familiar face in Eastern Maine,  joined the ABC 7 and Fox 22 News team in 2016. Susan most recently served as the executive director at the Ellsworth Area Chamber of Commerce, before returning to her roots in news. She has a long history in local news that began with writing for the local newspaper while she was still in high school and  continued in 1987 when she held the position of news director at WDEA/WWMJ radio stations. In 1990 she became the assignment editor at WABI-TV for six years. She left the station to run her own successful business while continuing to assist WABI in coverage of elections and other special events. She returned to WABI full-time in 2003 to serve as the station's Coastal Bureau chief for the next six years. She held the position of assistant news director at WVII ABC7 and Fox 22 before being chosen to take over as news director in 2018. "This is the place I was born and raised. The people here have a special place in my heart and I have always felt a need to tell their stories, to give them the information that matters to them ," said Farley. "I'm so proud to be working with the entire ABC 7/Fox 22 News team to bring quality news reporting to our viewers."

Recommended for you