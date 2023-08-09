BANGOR -- In situations of domestic abuse, it is not uncommon for abusers to harm others besides their partners.
It's reported that 71% of women in domestic violence shelters report their abuser threatened, injured or killed a pet.
For fear of their pet's safety, many of those victims remain in their situations.
So, understanding the need and wanting to step up to help, the Bangor Humane Society has been working with partners for peace to make sure anyone that seeks help will have a place to temporarily put their pets while they transition out of their domestic violence situation.
Director of Development & Engagement for Partners for Peace, Casey Faulkingham, says, "When survivors of domestic violence need to stay with us temporarily, we are able to work with the Bangor humane society to also house their pets temporarily."
"If we have room, we'll take them. But typically, we reserve space for one dog and one cat at any given time," says the director of development & communications for the Bangor humane society, Kathryn Ravenscraft.
This means for every family or victim that stays with partners for peace, the Bangor humane society has room for up to two of their pets.
Ravenscraft says she understands the severity of the situation with a lot of these survivors and states the confidentiality of them and their pets is of the utmost importance during their stay.
She says, "We are holding that information in strictest confidence, and we will never release that animal or information about that animal to any but the rightful owner. Specifically, in the case of this partnership with partners for peace, we will only ever release the animal to that consumer. The end."
Although Partners for Peace are incredibly grateful for the relationship they have shared with the Bangor Humane Society, they are hoping to become a little more self-reliant in the near future.
"In January of 2024, we are happy to report that we will be reopening our shelter as a pet-friendly shelter program with great support from the Bangor Humane Society," says Faulkingham.
Although all of the beds at their shelter are currently filled, Partners for Peace still offers many resources to help those experiencing domestic abuse.
If you or a loved one is experiencing domestic abuse, contact information for partners for peace can be found here.