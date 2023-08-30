BANGOR -- Bangor city councilors voted Monday to give Penobscot Community Health Care $2.77 million to expand and renovate the Hope House -- a homeless shelter that also provides health services like medical and psychiatric care.
The money comes from the city's American Rescue Plan Act funds and the Community Development Block Grant Program.
Councilors who voted in favor of the funding request say the changes will address the needs of the community.
"If we're going to do this, we need to do it now. We have the funds and we know the need is there. There's just so many pieces of this that, to me, fit exactly what the ARPA funding is for," said Bangor City Councilor Clare Davitt.
According to PCHC's funding application, the money will allow them to increase the number of beds and bathrooms available, offer more services, and expand the kitchen -- which currently provides 1,700 meals per week.
Those who voted against the approval say the city alone should not be responsible for funding the entire amount requested.
"I think this is a very worthwhile endeavor -- but by using ARPA funds for fully funding this, we absolve the state of some of its responsibility," said Bangor City Councilor Jonathan Sprague.
This funding follows the more than $2 million the organization received from the county in June to expand its transitional housing program.
PCHC representatives were not available for comment on the new funding.