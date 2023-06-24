BANGOR -- Bangor held it's annual pride parade Saturday, followed by a festival downtown with live music.
"It makes it feel really comfortable to come down, to know that you're welcome in the area," said Brewer resident Jazmine Woodruff.
Hundreds of people gathered along Bangor's streets and sidewalks to celebrate Pride month.
"Seeing all these people with so many different identities just being themselves, it makes me really happy," said Ash, parade participant.
Vendors took to some of the city's parks to sell Pride-themed merchandise.
"It's really nice to see so many people coming together, everybody being friendly. It's really sweet, I love it here," said Dexter resident Katelyn Perry.
Some of those who joined the event shared their thoughts on what the parade meant to them.
"You feel involved and you feel welcomed, because you know everybody else is feeling the same way you feel on a daily basis," said Brianna, parade participant.