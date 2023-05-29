BANGOR -- Exchange Street was painted red, white and blue Monday morning with people cheering and honoring those who served in the military.
"The crowd was unbelievable," said Bill Arata, a member of the parade.
The parade, organized by the Bangor High School Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps, started at the corner of State and Exchange Street before ending at Davenport Park.
Throughout the half-mile march, members of the community showed their appreciation to the men and women who've made the ultimate sacrifice.
"It means to me that they love us and that they care for us," said Aryianna Lippert, a spectator at the parade.
Tom Deroche served in the Maine Air National Guard for 28 years. He says hearing the kind words from the public only reinforced why he wanted to serve his country.
"It's a great thrill to see the people who show up and give respect," said Deroche.
Marine Corps veteran Bill Arata has walked in the Bangor Memorial Day Parade for the past 10 years. He says the parade captures the true meaning of memorial day.
"The fact that people are coming out here on May 29 to participate in an important holiday for this country, memorializing all the people not so much like me but the people who died, who gave their life. That's what it's all about," said Arata.