BANGOR -- Dozens of Bangor firefighters filled the city's council chambers Monday night to express their disappointment and frustration with Bangor's handling of ARPA funding.
The Bangor firefighters union originally applied for a lump sum of approximately $800,000 of the city's $20.48 million in ARPA funds.
The goal was to issue two payments of roughly 45 hundred dollars to each first responder who worked during the pandemic.
The city denied their application.
Members of the union confronted the city council Monday night.
President of the Bangor professional firefighters I.F.F. Local 772, Jarred Willey says, "The initial request through our labor management was turned over and the responses I got was laughed at, just not taken seriously, potentially not shared with the council. So, our request basically went from our hands to a shredder."
During the workshop, several Bangor firefighters testified about the toll the pandemic took on them, their families, and their work, with some even saying they are now embarrassed to work for the city due to how they've been treated.
"What I remember most about the pandemic was thinking 'I hope I get Covid, that way I can get two weeks off. I want you to let that sink in for a moment. I hope I get sick with a potentially lethal disease, just so I can get some sort of reprieve." said one of the firefighters during his testimonial.
Following the testimonies, city council members had very little to say and offered no explanation as to why the application was denied.
Bangor city councilor stated at the meeting, "We're not gonna make or take any action on this tonight but I think it's important for you all to hear that you are appreciated."
Currently, the city has more than 16 million dollars in ARPA funding left to allocate.
Multiple attempts were made to contact the city council to discuss their decision concerning Bangor Fire's application.
We are still awaiting comment.