Bangor Firefighters Union asking for ARPA funds

BANGOR -- It was a little more than a year ago since the Bangor Firefighters Union asked City of Bangor for them to use American Rescue Plan Act funds to help increase pay and benefits for Bangor's Fire Department personnel.
This was denied by the Bangor City Council a little over a month ago.
Since then, the Union reports that things remain the same.
In a Facebook post by the organization, it says it's been seeing firefighters leaving, more burnout and broken promises.
Bangor Professional Firefighter Association's President Jared Willey says this is more than money. City leaders need to act now.
"They're not just numbers, they're not line items in a budget that he city may perceive us to be. We're seeing family members leave the firehouse and pursuing either other careers altogether or pursuing other departments that may take them more seriously, treat them a little better," said Willey.
Willey says the Union is ready to work with the city but claims the City Manager told them contract negotiations are coming up April 2024.
Willey would love to see some good faith effort put in by the City Manager and City Council to show they value the veterans of the Fire Department while doing more to help recruit new first responders.
We reached out to the City Managers office but did not hear back.