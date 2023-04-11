BANGOR -- Some of Bangor's public servants are making their case as to why they should benefit from the city's remaining COVID-19 relief funds.
"We are on the verge of either a staffing crisis or members leaving, so we're looking to use the ARPA funds to address a pay shortage -- so to speak," said Jared Willey, president of Local 772 of the International Association of Firefighters.
The union is asking the city to use a portion of its pandemic relief funding as premium pay for the department's first responders.
The money would come from the more than $20 million in remaining funding the city received under the federal American Rescue Plan Act.
Union representatives say this would amount to two payments of nearly $4,500 for each firefighter, for working as a first responder in 2020 and 2021.
Union representatives say they are looking for more appreciation from the city.
"They're coming to work, providing services to the citizens of Bangor like we will always do, but we feel like that's what's happened -- we've gone unnoticed, like the city of Bangor is being looked at but we've really forgotten of the bedrock of the city, which is its public safety," said Willey.
Some say the funding will help to fill currently vacant firefighting positions -- which are needed to support the high call volume the department receives.
"We're the second-largest in the state, we've got the second-highest call volume in the state," said Willey. "The call volume for 2022 is around 12,000 calls."
Bangor City Manager Debbie Laurie says that Bangor firefighters already received an additional $2 per hour for their role as essential workers between April and July of 2022, and says she believes the department's request is not viable for the future of the city.
In a statement, she said: "the use of one-time funding for ongoing costs is not financially sustainable. To date, the city has not utilized or allocated any ARPA funding under the premium pay expenditure category for any department."
Laurie says the firefighters will have the chance to re-negotiate rates of pay in June of next year, when the current bargaining agreement expires.