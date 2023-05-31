BANGOR -- Members of the Bangor Fire Department took to Harlow street to conduct training on Wednesday morning. These series of trainings are conducted monthly in an effort to stay ahead of any situation that might arise.
"Today we were doing some low angle rescue down here off of Harlow street simulating a victim down over the bank. Crews come in, they assess the scene, they package the patient, they set up rigging to bring the patient back up, and we do that a few times," said Asst. Chief Chandler Corriveau of Bangor Fire.
Asst. Chief Corriveau says it is uncommon for them to face situations such as low angle water rescues but it is important for their crews to be prepared to handle any situation at any given time.
"This is what I would consider a low frequency-high risk event so local frequency being we only maybe do it once or twice a year, high risk meaning because we don't do it a lot there's a lot of potential for things to go wrong so we try to practice those monthly."
Corriveau says this kind of training is open to the public so if you see them on the streets feel free to check out what they're doing, as long as you remain out of the way.