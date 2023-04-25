BANGOR -- Bangor officials are working on a plan to develop a shared commercial kitchen in the city.
At a business and economic development committee meeting last week, city councilors discussed continued plans to create a "kitchen incubator" at 50 Cleveland Street in Bangor -- to help local restaurants get off the ground.
Last year, the city received more than $1 million in funding as part of the 2022 Health and Human Services Appropriations bill, but the money has not yet been used.
Bill Seretta, the executive director of Fork Food Lab -- a kitchen incubator in Portland -- says that a shared commercial kitchen could benefit both small-business owners and the community at large.
"This allows companies to start on a small-scale basis and grow their business without having to make a major investment up-front. It creates jobs, it keeps the money local," said Seretta. "And it's a lot less expensive than opening a restaurant on day one."
During the meeting, city officials said that they still need to develop an official business plan for the project.
The building itself will need to be renovated to meet food quality standards. The "Central Kitchen" project does not currently have an estimated completion date.