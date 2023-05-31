BANGOR -- Bangor police and public health officials have come together to develop a new team of workers to aid the public.
The Bangor Community Action Team is a new group of human service providers that patrol the city.
The team often responds to wellness checks, and are called to assist those who are homeless or living with mental health and substance use disorders.
Bangor Public Health officials say it's the first of its kind in the state.
The group was created by Bangor Police Chief Mark Hathaway to help alleviate the workload caused by calls that don't require a police presence, and to provide a more appropriate response for certain calls.
"In the past, if people were struggling -- having the worst day of their life. A police officer would come up to them and try to work with them. And although they were doing an excellent job doing that, they were still in a police uniform -- and to some people that's very threatening," said Bangor Public Health Director Patty Hamilton.
The team is separate from the police, but will work with them. When a call comes into the police dispatch, the group will receive it on their radio -- if there is no risk of violence. If the situation escalates, officers can then be called.
The team carries with them food and supplies to help meet the immediate needs of the people they encounter, but will also direct them to resources that provide long-term solutions.
Rebecca Kirk, supervisor for the team, says that the group can offer those in need the time and connection that police officers may not be able to provide when dealing with emergency calls.
"It isn't just about knocking on a door and saying 'hey are you in there? Yes I'm fine. Okay, see you later.'" said Kirk. "It's about talking to somebody: 'Do you need food? Have you connected with a case worker? Are there other resources we can help give you access to? Do you need to make a doctor's appointment?'"
The city has asked that we do not identify team members to protect them in the field.
One team member spoke about their experience with the program.
They said, quote:
"I joined this program to be that one person that cares about somebody that didn't think they had anybody that cared."