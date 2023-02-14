BANGOR -- The city of Bangor is hoping to improve existing housing policies for area renters.
The Bangor City Council held its first public reading of the revised tenants' rights ordinance Monday night.
The ordinance was added to the most recent version of the council's draft implementation plan, which focuses on addressing housing insecurity in Bangor and ensuring fair renting practices for both tenants and landlords.
If approved, the ordinance will require a 60-day notice of any rent increase, limit the cost of screening fees to $75, and eliminate rental application fees entirely.
City Councilor Clare Davitt spoke about some of the goals of the ordinance.
"We just want things to work equitably and we know that the whole community wants people to be housed safely and be able to stay in their homes," said Davitt.
According to Davitt, the council has been working on addressing tenants' rights since the middle of last year -- and one of the intentions of the ordinance is to prevent discrimination based on race, sex, the receipt of public assistance, and other factors.
City councilors say educating renters about their existing rights is an important aspect of this ordinance.
"Landlords have to give that tenant right information to their tenants and have it be something that's easy and accessible to read," said Davitt. "We'll actually have a page on our website that looks at housing and tenant rights, and the landlord's rights -- and not just rentals, but housing in general."
In addition to what is outlined in the ordinance, city councilors explained that some of their other goals with the implementation plan are to increase housing in the downtown area and address vacant properties in the city.
Public comment on the tenants' rights ordinance will be held next Wednesday, February 22, at the government operations meeting.