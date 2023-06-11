BANGOR -- The first ever Together Place Neighborhood Fair was held at Coe Park on Sunday as community members brought new ideas on how to improve the Bangor area.
The event was created by Together Place Peer Run Recovery Center in partnership with Wabanaki Public Health and Wellness along side Food and Medicine to find innovative ways to improve the area between Talbot and Coe Park.
"In our area of Maine eastern Maine we've faced a lot of challenges in kind of a concentrated geography and we want to get ideas for how to work together on a whole range of things," said Executive Director Together Place Peer Run Recovery Center, Sean Fairclouth.
This area of Bangor is known for facing many issues including high overdose rates.
They collected anonymous suggestions throughout the day as community members took part in several events, including a book raffle highlighting local authors.
Emma G. Rose, a local author and owner of imperative press books in Hampden says areas like this deserve more love and attention.
"There's so much fun happening here today and great things don't happen in your community unless you interact and unless you engage," said Rose.
Many of the events focused on new artistic ways people can get involved in the community, such as live reenactment combat training demonstrated by the Society for Creative Anachronism.
The events went on until 2 p.m. and generated a large community turnout. Organizers say they hope events like this will give more love to an area of Bangor that needs it.