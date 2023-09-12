BANGOR -- A little more than a month ago, the Bangor City Council denied the Bangor Firefighters Union's request for American Rescue Plan Act funding.
That money would have gone towards increasing pay and benefits for Bangor firefighters.
Since then, Bangor Professional Firefighters Association's President Jared Willey says things at the station have got worse.
"We're kind of in that weird state where members are trying to either decide if they want to stay working for the Bangor Fire Department or pursue other departments that may take their employees more seriously," said Willey.
Willey says the firefighter shortage is affecting their day-to-day work.
"The minimum we operate at 18 to be as effective as we can and safe as we can be for N.F.P.A. standards. Right now we're below that. I'm already aware of one or two people that are likely going to leave in the next week or two," said Willey.
Willey says the issue lies with city leaders. He says Bangor City Manager Debbie Laurie's argument is that contract negotiations are coming up in 2024 and that's she wants to wait until then.
Laurie says this is not true.
"We continue to evaluate from a vacancy standpoint their ability to operate and the competitiveness of our wage. The Fire Department had yet to get to that level of vacancy rate but we we're still monitoring what was going on. We did have a couple of folks leave last week which has flipped things a little bit and we're always concerned with our employees," said Laurie.
Laurie says she understands firefighters frustrations and stresses they are being heard.
"It is a personnel issue. We can't always have every discussion. We can't always have everything side-by-side, but the discussions have been ongoing and will continue," said Laurie.