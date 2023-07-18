Bangor city leaders look to expand options for short-term and standard lease renters

BANGOR -- There will be a workshop July 27th to discuss new proposed regulations for people that lease homes within the city, and address some of the issues both landlords and renters face.
The proposed policy aims to help people renting out their homes continue to do so, as long as they acquire a city license and an inspection for life safety.
City leaders hope to expand non-hosted rentals in the downtown area.
Director of Community and Economic Development Anne Krieg says, she hopes this project will strike a balance between short term leases for tourism, while protecting long-term leases for current and future Bangor residents.
According to Krieg, "We do have a cap of 50% of an apartment building that can be for short-term rentals, and that's to protect the year around rentals, but still allow for short term rentals."
If you would like to attend the workshop, it will start at 5pm on Thursday, July 27th, at the Bangor Public Library.