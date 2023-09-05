BANGOR -- Bangor City Hall is preparing for some major renovations that will force them to temporarily relocate.
According to Bangor City Manager Debbie Laurie, the city put out a referendum a few years ago to redesign the whole first floor of city hall.
She says the goal is to create a layout that is more convenient and accessible for the public.
However, the renovations will mean the staff must relocate once construction begins sometime later this year.
"Some of our waiting areas depending on the office and time of year it is there can be lengthy lines, the waiting areas are not all that conducive for people to wait," said Laurie.
According to Laurie they are not disclosing the temporary location while negotiations are still ongoing, but she did say they hope to remain in the downtown area to make it convenient for staff and the public.
"We've identified a particular location that we're working through so it would still be accessible to the public," said Laurie.
It is unclear at this time when the renovations will begin or how long they will take, but the city council will be discussing the relocating and renovations at a meeting on Wednesday.