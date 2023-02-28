BANGOR -- Bangor City Councilor Jonathan Sprague spoke out about homelessness in Bangor this Tuesday -- not as a councilor, but as a concerned citizen.
The talk was hosted by the Bangor Rotary Club, where Sprague is also a member.
During the meeting, he spread awareness by highlighting the complexity of the problem.
"A lot of people see people who are in the encampments around town and say 'oh that's our homelessness," said Sprague. "So the idea that our homelessness is one-dimensional is really not true at all. There are many, many facets."
Sprague stressed that homelessness can often be a silent struggle faced by many.
While he did not speak on behalf of the council, Sprague says the city is implementing several strategies to address the issue.