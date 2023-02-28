Homelessness Discussion

BANGOR -- Bangor City Councilor Jonathan Sprague spoke out about homelessness in Bangor this Tuesday -- not as a councilor, but as a concerned citizen.

The talk was hosted by the Bangor Rotary Club, where Sprague is also a member.

During the meeting, he spread awareness by highlighting the complexity of the problem.

"A lot of people see people who are in the encampments around town and say 'oh that's our homelessness," said Sprague. "So the idea that our homelessness is one-dimensional is really not true at all. There are many, many facets."

Sprague stressed that homelessness can often be a silent struggle faced by many.

While he did not speak on behalf of the council, Sprague says the city is implementing several strategies to address the issue.

Reporter

David Ledford joined the ABC 7 and FOX 22 news team in October 2022. He transferred from the Rochester Institute of Technology to the University of Maine in 2020, as a student of Communication and Journalism, in order to complete his education in his home state. As a first-time reporter, David is passionate about local news and providing stories that are important to Mainers. In his free time, he enjoys writing music and spending time camping in the beautiful Maine woods. Feel free to contact David at dledford@wvii.com.

Recommended for you