BANGOR -- Bangor's revised tenants' rights ordinance is still under consideration following public comment Wednesday night.
At this week's government operations meeting, Bangor residents had the opportunity to share their thoughts on the revised ordinance that was recently added to the Bangor City Council's current draft implementation plan.
Members of the public gave their input on the best ways to move forward with the plan that would be fair to both tenants and landlords.
If approved, the ordinance will require a 60-day notice of any rent increase, limit the cost of screening fees to $75, and eliminate rental application fees.
None of these criteria can be waived by agreement.
Robert Alexander, treasurer for the Greater Bangor Apartment Owners and Managers Association, says that the proposed changes may not be fair to landlords.
"Everybody should tell the truth to everybody else. Everybody should be fair and honest with everybody else," said Alexander. "We got an application recently from someone who said they had a particular job, I called the employer to check on them and found out they didn't even work there anymore."
Alexander says he's been in the renting business for almost 50 years, and although he was unable to attend the meeting, he says that allowing landlords to charge those who lie on their rental applications and refund those who are accepted would be better than eliminating application fees altogether.
However, Bangor City Councilor Joseph Leonard explained why he stands behind getting rid of application fees.
"We need to look at housing more so as a human right than anything else," said Leonard. "A service charge might not seem like a whole lot, but again I have to reiterate this: it can be like literally splitting hairs on someone successfully finding an apartment or being on the street sometimes."
Councilors made some changes to the language of the ordinance, but were unable to come to an agreement about screening fees.
There will be another reading of the ordinance Monday, February 27, with the potential for more changes to be made.