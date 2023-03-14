Weather Alert

...An area of heavy snow will affect northern Washington...northern Hancock...southern Piscataquis...southeastern Aroostook and Penobscot Counties... At 453 PM EDT...An area of heavy snow was along a line extending from Princeton to Bangor...and moving northwest AT 15 MPH. Locations impacted include... Lincoln, Bangor, Old Town, Bucksport, Millinocket, Dover-Foxcroft, Dexter, Newport, Calais, Greenville, Guilford, Howland, Danforth, Vanceboro, Brownville Junction, Orono, Brewer, Hampden, Hermon and Corinth. This includes the following highways... Interstate 95 between mile markers 157 and 265. US Highway 1 between Calais and North Amity. State Highway 11 between Newport and Sherman. State Highway 9 between Newburgh and Aurora, and between Alexander and Calais. * Winds in excess of 35 mph are possible with this area of heavy snow. * Visibilities will drop quickly to less than a quarter mile in this area of heavy snow. * Snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour are occurring in this area of heavy snow. Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. If you must travel, be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time when traveling. TIME...MOT...LOC 2053Z 129DEG 15KT 4541 6753 4522 6838 4479 6903

...AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING FOR CLOUD TO GROUND LIGHTNING AND HEAVY SNOW... Thunderstorms containing cloud to ground lightning, heavy snow with visibility frequently less than a quarter mile, and gusty winds will impact Bangor International Airport from now until 6pm.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations between 5 and 7 inches for a storm total of 6 to 10 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. Blowing snow reducing visibility to less than one half mile at times. * WHERE...Central Washington, Interior Hancock, and Southern Penobscot Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions will impact the evening and Wednesday morning commutes. Strong winds could cause damage to trees and power lines. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions will make travel extremely dangerous. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for Maine can be obtained by going to newengland511.org. &&