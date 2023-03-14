BANGOR -- It's been two years since president Biden approved the American Rescue Plan Act. The historic package aimed to support governments recovering from the economic effects of the global pandemic.
We talked to the Bangor city manager about a recently approved initiative that invites people looking to support their communities to apply for the remaining ARPA funds.
Many Bangor residents and organization leaders have spoken out over the course of several recent city council meetings with suggestions on how the city can best spend its remaining $16 mil. in ARPA funds.
Many of those discussions have focused on how the city can address its homelessness crisis.
"The council has had dozens of actionable ideals brought to your attention. Things that could have slowed the inflow of people into homelessness," said Doug Dunbar, Co-Founder for the Penobscot County Cares.
"I'd like to propose that the Bangor [city council] allow Bangor friends of affordable housing to start putting up some non-congregate shelters. I'd like to find out how we can do that,” according to a Bangor resident.
A new ARPA fund application was approved by the council during Monday night's city council meeting, allowing any organization within the city of Bangor to apply for use of ARPA funds.
"We didn't limit it. You don't know who may have the ideal [or] solution. How do we address the need for those who are experiencing substance abuse disorder? How do we address the needs for individuals that are experiencing homelessness,” said Debbie Laurie, city manager for the City of Bangor.
The city is working to have live applications available as early as April 1.
The council plans to partner with United Way of Eastern Maine by allowing the organization to assist in the initial application process.
But ultimately the city will decide who receives the funds.
The new application has few limits and a broad basis in terms of requirements.
"We weren't saying that you had to meet this, this and this in order to qualify.. Recognizing that opportunities and ideals could come from any number of ideals,” said Laurie.
Deadline regulations for the application are still being decided.
All ARPA funds must be committed by December 2024.