The Bangor Ballet Company is celebrating its 29th year in operation. And the two dozens members in this pre-professional ballet company are already putting their best foot forward as they prepare for this season's upcoming Nutcracker.
"I've had multiple careers and I ended up right back where I started 15 years later," explained McKenzie D'Angelo.
D'Angelo is always on her toes. She is the executive director at the Bangor Ballet Company.
"Ballet develops muscles you wouldn't normally use so it prevents injuries," explained D'Angelo. "We are now seeing an increase in places that would like ballet companies to teach football teams, lacrosse teams, and soccer teams because it strengthens your foot muscles, leg muscles, and your abdomen."
At this former church on Union Street is the Thomas School of Dance, the training school, where the Bangor Ballet Company holds auditions for the Nutcracker each August.
"I feel like every ballerina or ballet dancer needs to be in a Nutcracker because it's a staple in ballet," said 16 year-old dancer Isabelle Seamans of Brewer.
This two act show is performed a handful of times in Penobscot County by the members of the company.
"It requires them, especially when they are on point, to be five or six steps ahead of where they are going," shared D'Angelo.
Amelia Ayer of Bangor has been dancing since she was three.
"I did start out with combo classes, a little tap and ballet, but then I fell in love with ballet. I always wanted to dance on point and be on my toes," explained Ayer.
Bangor Ballet is always looking for more members to join, no matter their experience level.
"Sparkerly costumes are fun and being on stage is always fun," added Seamans.
To learn more, log onto bangorballet.org.