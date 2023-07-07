Bangor awards first local organization COVID relief funding

BANGOR -- The Bangor Area Recovery Network, also known as "The Barn", will be receiving 415,000 dollars from the city of Bangor.
This money comes from the cities 16.6 million dollar COVID relief fund called the American Rescue Plan Act.
Sixty applications from local organizations and nonprofits were given to the city.
From there, the Heart of Maine United Way evaluated and ranked each application based on who would benefit the most from the funding.
The Bangor Area Recovery Network will be one of the first to receive the funding, and according to Executive Director of "The Barn" Robert Fickett, they will use the money towards building renovations, electrical upgrades, and solar panel installation.
According to Fickett, "We find we have to spend more on operational supplies. We have to spend more on our energy bills. That gives us less money to really put towards the missions work and programs that we're doing. It is important that these organizations get these monies."
The rest of the 16.6 million dollars must be designated by the city by 2024, and spent by 2027.