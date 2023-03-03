BANGOR -- Many smiles, tears of happiness and pictures were on display inside a U.S. District Courtroom as 25 individuals were officially introduced as Maine's newest American citizens.
"It honestly feels surreal. I didn't believe it was happening and I didn't think I'd be experiencing so many emotions. I couldn't stop crying all the way here," said Yuliia Ismayilov, a new U.S. resident.
People originally from the Democratic Republic of Congo, Cameroon and Ukraine took the Oath of Allegiance and were called by Judge Lance Walker to receive their certification to prove U.S. citizenship.
Walker also gave recipients advice on what they can do the be the best citizens possible.
"The duty of a lifetime falls to you now as U.S. citizens. Be well informed, start a business, continue your education, practice your religion. Love your neighbor," said Walker.
Originally from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Julie Kintiba cannot express how much this opportunity means to her.
"I will serve the country as much as I can. I thank the U.S.A. for everything they do for us in this country. I'm very grateful for the U.S.A.," said Kintiba.
Churchill Elangwe-Preston came to the United States two decades ago from Cameroon as a student. Now owning his own coffee company and officially a U.S. citizen, he couldn't be more excited for the future.
"It feels great. It feels awesome. It's been about 20 years, it's about time. Living in a community where I live in Waterville in a state like Maine, how could anyone not want to become part of the community like this," said Elangwe-Preston.