BANGOR -- Owners of vacant properties in Bangor could soon pay more to let their buildings go unused.
A newly proposed rule change would double the vacant property permit fee to $500. This could mean that owners would pay thousands in vacancy fees over the course of a few years.
City officials say many of the nearly 70 vacant properties in Bangor are owned by out-of-state banks -- and they are hoping the increased fees will encourage them to put the buildings to good use.
"Vacant property is very dangerous," said Jeff Wallace, Bangor director of code enforcement. "We need housing units drastically, and this is just another prong in the fork to try to stab the problem and eliminate the housing crunch in any way that we can."
Officials say vacant properties are often structurally unsound, and can decrease the overall value of the neighborhood.
The city will vote on whether to enact the change later this month.