BATH (AP) -- The largest union at Bath Iron Works has approved a three-year contract, averting another strike like the one three years ago.
Machinists Union Local S6 approved the pact with 72% of members backing the deal in online voting that began on Friday and concluded Sunday afternoon.
A union spokesperson said the contract negotiations went “smoothly” overall — a far cry from three years ago when the union went on strike for 63 days. The 2020 strike contributed to construction delays.
The agreement comes not long after Maine's congressional delegation announced back in early August that BIW had been awarded a contract to build three additional DDG-51 Arleigh Burke-class destroyers.