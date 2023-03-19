BREWER-- A Local recovery group hosted a film screening in honor of its new youth program.
The Bangor area recovery network, also known as the barn, has launched its own branch of the Maine youth action network, a program designed to help Maine kids who have experienced life challenges because of their connection to those battling substance abuse disorder.
Mobilize recovery Maine's organizing director Steve Knockwood says, "It's all over the spectrum, we have had youth that themselves have been impacted by substance abuse. Many of which, have a loved one that either is experiencing substance abuse disorder or is in some stage of harm reduction or recovery".
To kick off the program, the barn hosted a screening of Point North's Recovery in Maine: Youth Voices, a documentary about and created by Maine kids whose lives have been affected by addiction.
The documentary follows members of the Maine youth network while they learn, at the statehouse, how to create and pass legislation to help those suffering from substance abuse disorder.
"It's a really kind of scary thing to see how drugs [and stuff] can change and especially when it's happening in youth it think it's important to have other youth voices kind of preventing that.", says M.Y.A.N member Emma Ackley.
According to Kockwood, the Maine youth action network meets at the barn every Sunday at 1 P.M.
If you or someone you know is interested in joining the program contact the B.A.R.N at 207- 561-9444.