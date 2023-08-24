WATERVILLE- Waterville Police are hoping the public can help them with information in their effort to find a missing man.
Just before 6 am on August 21, Waterville Police received word that 42-year-old John Lessard may have gone into the Kennebec River somewhere near the north end of the riverwalk.
There was an extensive search and rescue operation but crews were unable to locate Lessard.
The Maine Warden Service and the Maine Marine Patrol are now leading the search which includes airplanes, boats and divers.
Anyone with information or who may have been in the area on the morning of the 21st is asked to call the Waterville Police Department at 680-4700