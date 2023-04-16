ROCKWOOD -- Three railroad employees were sent to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries after a train derailed in Rockwood.
Saturday around 8:30 a.m. after a Canadian Pacific Freight train derailed in Sandwich Academy Grant Township in Somerset County.
A total of three locomotive engines and six rail cars carrying lumber and electrical wiring derailed into a wooded area starting a small forest fire.
Authorities say additional rail cars carrying hazardous materials did not derail.
The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry reports per assessment these hazardous materials are not at risk of leaking and are not a threat to the public.
We spoke to a local resident who was in the Rockwood area while several agencies were assisting at the scene near Moose River Road.
"I was looking out in the distance and I saw pillows of smoke. They had hazmat, Canada border patrol, United States border patrol police from all sorts of towns [including] Orono Fire Department,” said Ronald Bachelder, a Greenville resident. “I know up here it's really risky driving on these tracks. Right now we're in the middle of melting season."
Authorities say preliminary assessments show that the cause for the derailment is likely a build up of melting ice and debris washing out part of the railroad track.
According to a release protection and local emergency first responders assisted with the incident.
The fires are presently contained and are being monitored.
Authorities confirm there is no threat to the public's safety.