DEER ISLE -- According to the Hancock County Sheriff's Office, just before noon on Sunday, deputies attempted to arrest Aaron Bulger of Deer Isle on a warrant charging burglary.
Bulger resisted arrest and assaulted a deputy and a police K9 in the process.
Deputies did fire shots during the encounter and the state police tactical team was called for assistance.
After the several hours-long standoff was resolved, Bulger was taken into custody and then examined and treated at a local hospital.
It does not appear Bulger was hit with any gunfire.
The incident is currently under investigation by the attorney general's office and sergeant Travis Frost and deputy Zack Allen from the Hancock County Sheriff's Office have been placed on administrative leave while the incident is investigated.