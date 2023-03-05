Adam McAllister

STATEWIDE -- Authorities are asking for help from the public in the search of a missing man.

 According to the Maine Warden Service Facebook page Adam McAllister who had been residing at 104 Quaker Ridge Road in Greene was last seen at the residence on Monday February 27.

 His vehicle was reportedly left at the residence. McAllister is thought to have left the home on foot.

 McAllister is described as having a slender build, 6’ 0” 160 pounds, blonde hair, blue eyes, and a beard.

The Warden Service is asking that anyone who thinks they may have seen McAllister contact the Augusta Regional Communications Center at 207-624-7076 extension 9.

 

 

Anchor/Reporter

AJ Douglas joined the ABC 7 and FOX 22 team in January 2022. The Atlanta, Georgia native finished her degree program at California State University in Sacramento, California. She has covered freelance stories in multiple locations from downtown Atlanta to the Bay area. She is passionate about storytelling and is humbled to tell well-rounded stories. As a military brat, she has prior experience living in the Northeast and is excited to be in the New England area. When she is not reporting she enjoys making memories with friends, reading and living life without a schedule. If you have a story idea, email AJ at adouglas@wvii.com.

