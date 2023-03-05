STATEWIDE -- Authorities are asking for help from the public in the search of a missing man.
According to the Maine Warden Service Facebook page Adam McAllister who had been residing at 104 Quaker Ridge Road in Greene was last seen at the residence on Monday February 27.
His vehicle was reportedly left at the residence. McAllister is thought to have left the home on foot.
McAllister is described as having a slender build, 6’ 0” 160 pounds, blonde hair, blue eyes, and a beard.
The Warden Service is asking that anyone who thinks they may have seen McAllister contact the Augusta Regional Communications Center at 207-624-7076 extension 9.