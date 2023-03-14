BANGOR- An Augusta man has been sentenced to 16 months behind bars for assaulting a federal officer at the Edmund S. Muskie Federal Building .
Derik Wight,41, pleaded guilty in September of last year.
According to court records, in April 2022 Wight entered the building in Augusta and approached a security screening station.
Records indicate he pressed a security officer against a wall and put a knife to the area of his throat.
A second officer drew his weapon and ordered Wight to drop the knife.
When Wight refused to do it, the officer fired a single shot which hit Wight.
He was taken to the hospital and subsequently charged.