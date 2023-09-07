AUGUSTA -- Despite the day's sweltering sun, the Children's Center in Augusta hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to unveil its new expansion that cost over five million dollars.
The expansion will allow the center to better accommodate families and children with special needs in the central Maine area.
"For over 10 years we've had wait lists of a hundred and fifty kids or more. Sometimes it would get closer to a hundred but we average over the last ten years about a hundred and fifty kids on wait lists," says executive director of the center, Jeff Johnson, "This expansion, it's 14,000 square feet so it more than doubles our treatment and intervention space. That means we can accommodate those hundred and fifty kids that are on that waitlist."
For decades, the children's center has provided intervention for children with special educational and behavioral needs with an emphasis on *early* intervention.
Johnson says by expanding the center and eliminating the waitlist, his organization will be able to make a larger impact on these children.
Children like Kelly Gleason's two daughters, one of whom recently graduated from the program and the other who is still currently enrolled.
She says, "The moment when we found out that Emma had a spot at the Children's center, I almost burst into tears. The feeling of relief that came over me was just overwhelming. I knew that Emma would be okay and that our family would be okay."
Gleason says the center's early intervention has helped her daughter who was diagnosed with level three autism spectrum disorder grow in ways that still amaze her.
"Emma's developmental improvements and achievements at the children's center are obvious to everyone who knows and loves her," says Gleason.