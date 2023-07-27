FAIRFIELD- An attempted traffic stop in Fairfield earlier this week turned into a police chase.
An officer attempted to stop a black truck on Savage Street for vehicle defects and no inspection sticker.
Police say the driver refused to stop and a short chase ensued.
The truck eventually turned into a residence on Silver Street where a passenger fled .
The driver was identified as 18-year-old Jeremiah Cyr of Fairfield.
He was arrested and charged with offenses including eluding an officer and driving to endanger.
Police say more charges are anticipated as the investigation continues.