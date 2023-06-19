DOVER FOXCROFT- Police have arrested a person in connection with an attempted armed robbery in Dover Foxcroft this afternoon.
Authorities say officers were called to Mechanic Street around 1:40pm.
The alleged victim reported being approached by a person who pulled a knife and demanded they turn over their property.
The alleged victim was able to get away unharmed and provided police with a very detailed description of the person.
Officers were able to locate the suspect on Spring Street and take the person into custody.
Police are not releasing the person's name because they are a juvenile.
The suspect has been charged with robbery.