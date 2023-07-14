PITTSFIELD -- Pittsfield is a small community with strong character.
The town has seven beautiful parks, a golf course, a historic library with an inspiring ceiling mural. A place to ski, when there's snow of course.
But, at the heart of the town are the many small businesses that make it unique.
"Small businesses are the backbone of the town," said Pittsfield Town Manager Kathryn Ruth. "We're very fortunate to have major corporations and major manufacturing facilities here, and that is absolutely wonderful, but there are a lot of small businesses here."
Small businesses like POPonOVERs. A baked goods café owned and operated for the last six year by Nancy Monteyro.
"Everybody knows everybody, and you get to know people, not only by their face, but by their name," said Monteyro. "You know who's having a baby, and who's going here, and who's out of town for the winter. It's a lot of fun."
One of the reasons POPonOVERs has become a staple in the community, is their ability to change when needed.
According to Monteyro, "We try to evolve into more seasonal food in the winters where we can take care of the locals a little bit more. In the summer with the volume it's easier to get more hours, and to employ more people, and then we just try to keep our core group."
Small businesses here in Pittsfield are crucial in more ways than one. They provide great service, but also, and more importantly, a sense of community.
"Pittsfield prides itself in not becoming a metropolis where big businesses take over," said Monteyro.
Remembering her first experiences in Pittsfield, Town Manager Ruth said, "I just think of when I first came to the community. I walked around, and I would plan a certain period amount of time for my walks, and people would just come out of their houses and invite me in. I'd get back, it'd take me three hours to get back to the town office."