Asticou Inn gets new owner

NORTHEAST HARBOR -- Northeast Harbor's Asticou Inn officially has a new owner.
The 139-year-old inn was bought by Tim Harrington for roughly $7 million.
The three cottages and three buildings that are on the property were also included in the sale.
The original inn first opened in 1884 but burned down in 1900. It was rebuilt the following year.
The 22-room inn also has a restaurant well know for its cuisine.
Harrington previously bought the Claremont Inn in Southwest Harbor in 2020 and the former Colony Cottages in Bar Harbor last year.