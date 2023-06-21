ELLSWORTH -- For the last three years, the Franklin Street Parklet in Ellsworth has been a place for locals, tourists, and everyone in between to sit down and relax.
But there has been recent discussion about the barricade that surrounds the parklet.
Those who frequent the city of Ellsworth have probably spent time at the Franklin Street Parklet, located right in the middle of the downtown hub.
"It's definitely wonderful to be able to offer greenspace and a free space for people to sit and enjoy Main Street," said Sarah Bowden, the owner of Sugar Mags Central that sits directly on the corner of the parklet. "It's something that's kind of a little bit different in our town and I'm excited to kind of see it grow and see what it can become."
However, locals and visitors say the barrier that surrounds the parklet and its big road closed sign have become quite the eyesore.
There have been talks within the city to make it look better and more appealing, but city leaders say the number one concern at the moment is safety.
According to Ellsworth's Public Works Director Lisa Sekulich, "One thing that I think we all agree on is that it will maintain the safety for those, the motoring public, the people using the crosswalk that's there as well as those using the parklet itself. Where it's a temporary thing right now, whatever we do it's have to be a temporary and removable measure so that come Spring we can install it and come Fall it can be removed."
Aside from the barriers, there have also been talks about making the parklet a permanent fixture in Ellsworth.
According to Ellsworth's Economic Development Director Janna Richards, "There would definitely need to be a lot of logistics sorted out if it were to become a permanent space, but it's definitely something that's still being considered and talked about."
The addition of more umbrellas, picnic tables, and porta-potties has also been discussed.
For now, the parklet remains a safe place to sit down and enjoy the city.
According to Sarah Bowden, "I think to any small community that is trying to engage in both making sure our locals are still happy year 'round and still don't feel like they've lost their community, but still making it so that we can all enjoy the people that are coming to visit and show them the awesome treasures of our state."