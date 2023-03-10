Wabanaki workshop

ORONO -- A series of Wabanaki community workshops aims to revitalize a lost form of art.

On Friday, Passamaquoddy tribal member and local artist, Gabriel Frey hosted a basket weaving workshop.

Frey said the impacts of colonialism have caused a loss of traditional art forms within tribal communities.

The goal of the workshop is to engage tribal members, especially the youth, to rebuild traditional tribal practices.

"It's about sharing stories and sharing culture. This one person here that is a generation removed,” said Frey. “Who was a part of that lost generation where a lot of tribal members were actually taken away from their families just for being native. It's that reintroduction of kinship roles."

Frey plans to collaborate with more artists within the Wabanaki Alliance to continue the workshop series on a monthly basis.

Workshops are available exclusively to tribal members.

 

 

Anchor/Reporter

AJ Douglas joined the ABC 7 and FOX 22 team in January 2022. The Atlanta, Georgia native finished her degree program at California State University in Sacramento, California. She has covered freelance stories in multiple locations from downtown Atlanta to the Bay area. She is passionate about storytelling and is humbled to tell well-rounded stories. As a military brat, she has prior experience living in the Northeast and is excited to be in the New England area. When she is not reporting she enjoys making memories with friends, reading and living life without a schedule. If you have a story idea, email AJ at adouglas@wvii.com.

Recommended for you