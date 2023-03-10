ORONO -- A series of Wabanaki community workshops aims to revitalize a lost form of art.
On Friday, Passamaquoddy tribal member and local artist, Gabriel Frey hosted a basket weaving workshop.
Frey said the impacts of colonialism have caused a loss of traditional art forms within tribal communities.
The goal of the workshop is to engage tribal members, especially the youth, to rebuild traditional tribal practices.
"It's about sharing stories and sharing culture. This one person here that is a generation removed,” said Frey. “Who was a part of that lost generation where a lot of tribal members were actually taken away from their families just for being native. It's that reintroduction of kinship roles."
Frey plans to collaborate with more artists within the Wabanaki Alliance to continue the workshop series on a monthly basis.
Workshops are available exclusively to tribal members.